Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

