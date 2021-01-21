Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $246.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $246.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.