Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,811 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

