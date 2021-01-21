Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

