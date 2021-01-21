Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $287.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

