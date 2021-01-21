Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.