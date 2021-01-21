Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

