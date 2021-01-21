ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.59. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 92,800 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

