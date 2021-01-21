Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.89

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $41.62. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 264,639 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.89.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

