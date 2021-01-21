Patientory Market Cap Reaches $447,362.41 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $447,362.41 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00531435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.68 or 0.03892711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

