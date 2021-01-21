Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 113.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 375,810.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $315,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $315,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.