Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 3,413 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

