PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.26 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average is $202.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

