PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 885,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

