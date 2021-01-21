PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,579.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

