PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 145.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 436,472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

