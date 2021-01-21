PDS Planning Inc Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.