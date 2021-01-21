Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PSO opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

