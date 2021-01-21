Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

PEB stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

