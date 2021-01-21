PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $530,195.90 and $57.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 98% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000243 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,725,045,169 coins and its circulating supply is 142,525,045,169 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

