PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0004

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $952,410.04 and approximately $2,540.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00120114 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00073162 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00253378 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064272 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,205,464,870 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.