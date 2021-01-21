Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $16,034,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Barclays began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $93,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $3,851,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

