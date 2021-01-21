Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,619.36 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen bought 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.51 per share, with a total value of C$14,619.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,549.41.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 154.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.33.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

