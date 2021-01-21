Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,656 shares of company stock worth $29,841,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,642. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

