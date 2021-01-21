Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

