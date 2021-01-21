Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.55.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $107.79.
In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
