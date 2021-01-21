Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $107.78 and last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 65520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.42.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,656 shares of company stock worth $29,841,323 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $17,530,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.