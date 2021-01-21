PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Up 5%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.55. Approximately 976,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 957,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.