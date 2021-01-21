PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Up 5%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.55. Approximately 976,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 957,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.