Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNR opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

