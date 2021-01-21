Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,999 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GEF opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

