Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $90,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

CCXI opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

