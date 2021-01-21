Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 71,626 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Monro by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $75.57.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

