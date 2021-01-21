Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,011 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.32 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

