Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 178,073 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $2,135,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $948.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

