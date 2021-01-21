Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

