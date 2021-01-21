Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 50,699 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,699 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NVCR opened at $172.38 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $182.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 907.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

