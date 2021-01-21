Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.51 million.Perion Network also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

