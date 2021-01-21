Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.33% and a return on equity of 3,450.03%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

