Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 230,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 250,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.