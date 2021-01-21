Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Get Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) alerts:

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.