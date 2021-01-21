PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.16

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $15.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.