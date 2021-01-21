Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.40

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €188.40 ($221.65) and last traded at €190.20 ($223.76), with a volume of 5747 shares. The stock had previously closed at €188.40 ($221.65).

PFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €165.83.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.