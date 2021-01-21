Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

