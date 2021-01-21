PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $22.83. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 17,207 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

