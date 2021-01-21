Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney Purchases 1,445 Shares

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. 1,365,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,867. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a yield of 11.53%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

