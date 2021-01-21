PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.12. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 627,260 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 319,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 274,708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

