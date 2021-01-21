PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.12. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 627,260 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
