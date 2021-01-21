Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,463 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 113,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.91. 1,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

