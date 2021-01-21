Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,439 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

ALB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.91. 12,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

