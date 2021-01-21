Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $682,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,322,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

