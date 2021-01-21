Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.08. 40,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

