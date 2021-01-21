Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 338,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 128,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,375. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

